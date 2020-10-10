Queen’s Birthday Honours: Former SFA president Alan McRae awarded OBE

A former Scottish Football Association president was given an OBE.

Alan McRae was awarded the title for his services to grassroots football and the professional game.

He was involved with the SFA for 28 years, but his journey started as a football administrator in the early 1980s with Cove Rangers, who were an amateur side at the time.

Mr McRae said: “It is an absolute privilege and an honour to have received this.

“When you get involved in football as much as I have and as many others have you sacrifice a lot.

“You sacrifice your family, you sacrifice your time, working long hours, and you might even sacrifice your own business.

“However, it is about the passion for the game and it doesn’t matter what level you are at, even watching the Scotland penalty shootout, when waiting for the ball going into the back of the net was tough, it was still brilliant.”

From 1994 to 1997, Mr McRae served as Highland League president before taking on different roles at the SFA from chairing the non-professional board to the referees committee.

However, while he has accomplished a lot during his time, he believes the OBE recognises the collective effort of everyone he has worked with over the years.

“It’s about family, it is about colleagues, it is about other people involved in football, I just take it, but is an honour for the whole team,” he said.

“There are so many people who have spent their entire time, 30, 40, 50 years involved in grassroots football.

“Without these volunteers it would be very difficult, and it is getting difficult, and they are always looking for young blood to join in the game.”