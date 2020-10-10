Queen’s Birthday Honours: Former north-east volunteer fireman John Anderson awarded BEM for work in community during Covid-19 pandemic

John Anderson, from Fraserburgh, has been given a BEM in recognition of his services to the community during the Covid-19 response.

The 69-year-old co-ordinated 44 volunteers over 21 weeks during the height of the pandemic, and in doing so created more than 450 care packs for those most vulnerable in the town.

He is a former volunteer fireman with Grampian Fire and Rescue Service and joined the International Rescue Corps more than 30 years ago, providing help worldwide in the wake of disasters.

His deployments have seen him visit places such as Turkey, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Algeria, Mozambique, and Afghanistan.

John explained how his resilience plan came to fruition.

He said: “We got together with a group in Fraserburgh called Community Heart.

“I’m the co-ordinator for the community council resilience group, and we can get in place a rest centre quite quickly if there is an emergency.

“It was decided the community council would do the care packs, and Community Heart would do the funding and supply the food.

“We had volunteers already available, so it was just a case of contacting them and securing the hall.

“Once we had the hall we kitted it out as a food bank. We had two volunteers dedicated to the phone line and they took all the calls from people who were requiring help, and we made up the packs as required.

“We had a three-week rota system in place which meant we were able to work within the guidelines.”

The care packs provided the vulnerable and those in isolation with much-needed supplies.

John added: “For those who couldn’t go out and were self-isolating, they just had to phone in and they would get a care pack delivered to them.

“It gave them the supplies they needed and also the reassurance that somebody was coming to see them every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,

“It helped the community quite a bit.”

John told of the moment he found out he would be honoured by the Queen, and described how he initially thought it was a hoax.

He said: “I found out via email that I was getting an honour. I thought it was a spam email at first and went and told my wife.

“I wasn’t convinced it was real until at least a few days later.

“It was a very exciting moment, but of course it’s not just a one-man effort – it’s 42 people who have pulled together.

“Without them, it would never have happened. It’s a shame they couldn’t give out 42 medals.”