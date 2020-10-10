Queen’s Birthday Honours: Former north-east Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson awarded QPM

The north-east’s recently retired top cop has been honoured with the Queen’s Police Service Medal (QPM), the highest honour awarded for policing service.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson, 54, retired in August after a career of more than 30 years.

The former fishing boat skipper joined Grampian Police in 1990, undertaking a variety of roles including detective chief superintendent and head of CID for the legacy former Grampian force.

With the establishment of Police Scotland in 2013, he was appointed as lead for the national Major Investigation teams responsible for the investigation of all homicides throughout Scotland.

In January 2014, he was appointed assistant chief constable for Local Policing North. He returned as divisional commander for the North East in 2015.

Campbell said he is “truly humbled and honoured” to be recognised by the Queen.

He said: “I feel truly humbled and honoured to receive this recognition. However I see it as not only recognition of my own Policing career, but of the dedication of North East Division as a whole to keep people safe, the partners I have had the privilege to work alongside, and indeed the communities Police Scotland serves.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues over the years for their guidance and support, and most of all my own family for their incredible support too.”