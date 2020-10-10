Queen’s Birthday Honours: Former chief executive of Scottish Fishermen’s Federation Bertie Armstrong awarded OBE

The former chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation Bertie Armstrong said he was “absolutely thrilled” to learn he would be made an OBE for services to the industry.

The 69-year-old retired from the role, made all the more high profile during Brexit negotiations around fishing rights, in October after 14 years at the helm.

Mr Armstrong said: “Most of these things – unless you’re really outstanding in your field – are more to do with the team you work with, and that is definitely the case for me.

“I’m pleased this OBE recognises the input the Scottish fishing industry made to the grand debate coming to a head soon, establishing the UK as an independent coastal nation.

In retirement, Mr Armstrong, of Kingseat, said he was “delighted to keep his maritime connection well and truly alive” with a post on Aberdeen Harbour Board and has spent some of his newly-found free time on new hobbies, including “impersonating a golfer” on the course.

Joining the federation as chief executive in 2005, Mr Armstrong previously served in the Royal Navy, starting out as a mine clearance diver and concluding his 30-year career as the Queen’s Harbour Master at Faslane.