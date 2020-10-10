Queen’s Birthday Honours: Domestic abuse campaigner Fiona Drouet awarded MBE

A leading domestic abuse campaigner has been recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.

For the last three years, Fiona Drouet has been campaigning to highlight to increase awareness of abuse and coercive control in relationships.

Her daughter Emily took her own life after being bullied by her boyfriend and her mother set up a charity called Emilytest.

Fiona has been awarded an MBE for her efforts since the tragedy in 2016 and admitted she was “delighted and overwhelmed” to be recognised by Her Majesty.

She also dedicated it to her daughter and said it was part of Emily’s legacy.

She said: “I am delighted and quite overwhelmed to be honoured in this way, but the truth is that it has come at an unbearable cost – the greatest loss that any family could face. There is not a moment of any day that Emily is not in my thoughts – my amazing, beautiful, intelligent, generous and supportive daughter who has been taken from us so cruelly.

“This is Emily’s award because what she endured drives me, unceasingly to do the work that I do. It is her legacy.

“I’d rather not have been put in this place but, with Emily’s memory sustaining me, I’ll continue to fight with all the energy I have to prevent the agony she went through and the heartache that we as a family face every day.”