Queen’s Birthday Honours: All 30 Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray people on the list

These 30 people from the across the north-east join more than 1,000 more on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list this year.

The list was due to be published in June but was pushed back to enable nominations for people playing crucial roles during the first months of the pandemic.

Some of those heroes who went the extra mile to help their north-east communities have been recognised in this year’s birthday honours

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Kathleen Margaret McGrath. Home manager, Andersons. For services to Older People in Moray during Covid-19 (Elgin, Moray)

Dr Julie Ruth McIlwaine. For services to Healthcare in Cairngorms during Covid-19. (Grantown-on-Spey, Moray)

James Gordon. For services to the community in Alford, Aberdeenshire (Portlethen, Aberdeenshire)

Ann Ingram. Administrator, Ladybird Developmental Playgroup. For services to Children with Disabilities in Moray (Lossiemouth, Moray)

Professor Emeritus Ian Gordon Russell. President, The North Atlantic Fiddle Convention and director, Village Carols. For services to Music and Cultural Tradition (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Stuart Thomas Payne. Director, Supply Chain, Decommissioning and HR, Oil and Gas Authority. For services to the Oil and Gas Sector (Dunecht, Aberdeenshire)

Dr Frances Mary Walker. Artist and Printmaker. For services to Scottish Art (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Robin Watson. Chief executive Officer, Wood Plc. For services to International Trade (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Charles Albert Armstrong. Chief executive, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation. For services to the British Fishing Industry (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Richard Forsyth. Chair, Forsyth’s Ltd. For services to the Distillation and Oil and Gas Industries and the community in Speyside, Scottish Highlands (Rothes, Moray)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alan McRae. Formerly president, Scottish Football Association. For services to Grassroots and Professional Football (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Dr Deborah Antoinette O’Neil. Chief executive Officer, Novabiotics Ltd. For services to Biotechnology, Business and charity (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Dr Sarah Nelson. Research Associate, Centre for Research on Families and Relationships, University of Edinburgh. For services to Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse (Newport on Tay, Fife)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

John Anderson, QFSM. For services to the community in Fraserburgh during the Covid-19 response (Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire)

Lorna Creswell. For services to the community in Moray during Covid-19 (Forres, Moray)

Mairi McCallum. For services to the community in Moray during Covid-19 (Elgin, Moray)

Kathleen Christina Anderson. For services to the community in Strathdon and Upper Donside, Aberdeenshire (Strathdon, Aberdeenshire)

Charles Peter Flint. Co-Founder, Evergreens Table Tennis Club. For services to Sport for Older People in North East Scotland (Westhill, Aberdeenshire)

Norman Mcleod Buchan Fraser. President, Ellon Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For services to the community in Ellon, Aberdeenshire (Ellon, Aberdeenshire)

Norman Neil Mccoll Hutchison. Childline Volunteer. For services to Young People in Scotland (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Pauline Stirling. For voluntary service to Disability Sport in Aberdeenshire (Kintore, Aberdeenshire)

Ian Cooper Thomson. Secretary, Lumphanan Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to the Ex-Service community in Aberdeenshire (Lumphanan, Aberdeenshire)

Audrey Wood. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in North East Scotland (Newmachar, Aberdeenshire)

Duncan Denis Leece. For services to the community in Banffshire during Covid-19 (Boyndie, Banffshire)

Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO)

Carol Elizabeth Margaret Kinghorn. Lord-Lieutenant of Kincardineshire.

Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO)

Professor Zygmunt Henderson Krukowski. Lately, Surgeon to The Queen in Scotland.

Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO)

William Glyn Jones. Head Ranger, Balmoral Estate.

Cameron Duncan Ormiston. Stock manager, Balmoral Estate.

Sylvia Battenberg Ormiston. Pony Stud manager, Balmoral Estate.

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)