Queen officially opens Aberdeen hospital roof garden during visit to city

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The Queen today visited Aberdeen to open a new hospital roof garden.

Her Majesty opened the Robertson Family Roof Garden at Foresterhill and also paid a visit to the Sue Ryder Centre at Kincorth.

The £600,000 project provides an outdoor space that is safe, comforting and invigorating.

It allows patients, relatives, visitors and staff the opportunity to engage and interact with a range of growing plants, grasses, and trees, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Queen meeting some of the patients are ARI pic.twitter.com/Sa3Y5bgYGv — Original 106 FM (@originalfm) September 29, 2017

Opened in May last year, the space boasts a RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold standard garden and offers a quiet, reflective area for patients, relatives, visitors and staff.

Members of the Robertson family, as well as gardeners for the therapeutic roof garden, met the Queen as a silhouette feature was unveiled.

During Her Majesty’s visit to the Sue Ryder Centre in Kicnorth she will be given a tour of the neurological care centre where trustees, staff and residents will have the chance to meet the UK’s longest serving monarch.

The Queen is to see images from a photography exhibition at the centre before meeting appeal board members and supporters in the gallery room.

Trevor Garlick OBE, the appeal board chairman, will invite the Queen to place a letter inside a time capsule before signing a photograph and the Dee View Court visitor’s book.