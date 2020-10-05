Queen hails media for efforts during coronavirus crisis

The Queen has hailed the “invaluable” role played by the media during the pandemic.

Giving the royal seal of approval to a campaign highlighting the importance of journalism to society, Her Majesty said trusted sources were “vital” during such turbulent times.

Journalism Matters is launched today by the News Media Association (NMA) to celebrate the role of newspapers and other outlets during the crisis – and to highlight the challenges the industry faces.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally,” Her Majesty wrote in a message to kick off the week-long event.

“As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital.”

She added: “The efforts of the news media to support communities throughout the United Kingdom during the pandemic has been invaluable – whether through fundraising, encouraging volunteering or providing a lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable to the outside world.

“As you reflect on your achievements this year – and the challenges you have faced – I send my warm good wishes to you all for a most successful and memorable week.”

NMA chairman Henry Faure Walker said newspapers and other media had played a crucial role cutting through “confusion” from the authorities and “toxic misinformation” spread on social media to help the public make sense of the unprecedented times the world is living through.

But the contribution had gone far beyond that, he added, to include campaigns to support and celebrate the work of frontline workers, efforts to back struggling local businesses, initiatives to help vulnerable people find the help they need and to promote community projects.

Despite the high demand for its output though, Scottish Newspaper Society director John McLennan pointed out, news publishing finds itself among industries “facing a fight for existence” because of the collapse of advertising revenues and the power of internet giants such as Google and Facebook.

He appealed to everyone to help maintain the flow of reliable news by taking out subscriptions to favourite publications – in print or online – and contacting their MP and MSPs to ask them what they are doing to preserve journalism from the threats it faces..

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “These turbulent times serve to underline just how important a part newspapers like the Evening Express have to play in local communities.

“Our team, in the face of many challenges, has kept readers right up to date with fast-moving developments, celebrated the extraordinary efforts being made by people across the region to help others, scrutinised and challenged the decisions made on our behalf by politicians and got behind local businesses as they try to weather the storm.

“It is a role the EE has forged a proud reputation for performing over centuries and – with your help – will continue to do so for generations to come.”