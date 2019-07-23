Quay completed as new Aberdeen harbour takes shape

Construction has been completed on the first operational quay at the Aberdeen’s new harbour.

Work is under way on a £350 million expansion of the city’s port at the Bay of Nigg, before an estimated summer 2020 completion date.

Progress is continuing apace at the South Harbour, with 120,000 tonnes of infill material behind the caissons – watertight retaining structures – on Dunnottar Quay creating the first operational quay.

The north breakwater has also reached its completed length and, to date, 240,000m³ of material has been laid below the water’s surface for the south breakwater, which will soon become visible.

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “Construction work at South Harbour continues apace.

“Ten concrete caissons have been placed in the harbour and 120,000 tonnes of fill material has been deposited behind the caissons on Dunnottar Quay.

“The north breakwater has reached its completed length and, over the summer, work will take place on the crown wall which will run along the length of the breakwater to give added protection to the quayside.

“More than 240,000m³ of material has been laid below the water’s surface for the south breakwater, to a length of 600m.”

As revealed by the Evening Express this month, the longest boat to ever dock in Aberdeen sustained damage to its hull while in the new harbour.

As part of the works, the 580ft MV Beltnes has helped deliver thousands of tonnes of material for the creation of the Dunnottar and Castlegate quays.

However, an investigation was launched earlier this month after claims the vessel was left berthed in port for several days after scraping the bottom.

The probe is still ongoing.

However, a Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman confirmed the vessel suffered hull damage on June 29 while inside the approach channel of the Aberdeen Harbour expansion project.

In May, harbour bosses hailed the arrival of the ship – the longest to ever dock in Aberdeen – which they said marked a “real tipping point” for Aberdeen Harbour.

The extension of the new harbour at Bay of Nigg will allow larger cruise ships to berth.

It has been described as a “game changer” for the cruise market since it will allow much larger ships to enter the port.

Independent travel agent Ramsay Travel unveiled six new routes early this year, which will be operated by Cruise & Maritime Voyages from the new Aberdeen South harbour.

The six routes include voyages around Britain and Paris, trips to the Baltic States and St Petersburg, Norway and Iceland, and will run between August and October 2020.