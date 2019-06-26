Quarter of north-east cancer patients wait more than 62 days to start treatment

A quarter of north-east patients have had to wait more than 62 days to begin treatment following an urgent GP referral for suspected cancer.

New figures, from January to March 2019, show 76.4% of patients received their first treatment within 62 days – against a Scottish Government target of 95% and below the Scottish average of 81.4%.

The latest stats, provided quarterly by the Information Services Division (ISD), have led the health board to admit their performance is “not what we or our patients would like it to be”.

The figures also show that 92.8% of patients were seen within 31 days from the decision to treat to their first cancer treatment – the second worst treatment time in Scotland and below the 95% target.

North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “This is not just a one off – week after week the figures show that healthcare standards in the north-east are under threat and Scottish Government ministers still refuse to rectify the situation.

“Whether it is sheer incompetence or a lack of political will, Scottish Government underfunding has put our local healthcare services under immense pressure and it is the patients and hard-working staff paying the price.

“This is about people’s lives. I have repeatedly asked the cabinet secretary to take action to put our local health services on an equal footing with the rest of the country.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We acknowledge our performance against the 62-day target is not what we or our patients would like it to be. We continue to face recruitment challenges within nursing, radiology and pathology. The good news is our performance has improved in April and May.

“Our performance against the 31-day target – which measures the time between decision to treat and the first treatment – is improving.

“However, there are still individual areas which require improvement and we are working hard to manage this.

“It must be said that our staff are working extremely hard, undertaking additional clinics and diagnostic sessions, and we are very grateful for their efforts.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Our revised endoscopy action plan, backed by £6 million, aims to ensure new patients are seen within six weeks for key endoscopic tests.”