North-east quarry plans rejected

An appeal to the Scottish Government over controversial plans for a north-east quarry has been rejected.

The Chap Group submitted proposals to Aberdeenshire Council for a mineral extraction site at Muirtack, five miles north of Ellon.

Planning officials recommended the application for approval at the Buchan area committee last May but councillors voted to reject it.

The firm then appealed to the Scottish Government to have its plans approved but reporter Elspeth Cook agreed with councillors.

She said in her decision notice: “The addition of 631,000 tonnes of sand and gravel to the land bank equates to an estimated one to two years supply in the Aberdeen market area but this is intended to be extracted over a period of eight to 15 years.

“I am not satisfied that the economic benefits arising from this additional reserve outweigh the risks to road safety.”