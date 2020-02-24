Quarantined north-east musician pens song on experiences of coronavirus victims

A north-east man living in China has recorded a song inspired by the coronavirus outbreak.

Richie Cormack, who was brought up in Ellon but now lives in Hefei with his wife Ting Ting and son Dylan, 4, has spent the better part of 29 days trapped in his flat as all businesses have shut down.

The businessman and musician has since recorded a song inspired by the outbreak.

He said: “I recorded the song Dead Mankeys to timestamp this strange time, so I can share with others how it feels and so that I don’t forget what I have learned going through it.

“It was also something I could put my creativity to keep me busy.”

“I usually record with my band White Monkeys but they all flew back to the UK as soon as this began. I’m the only one with family commitments in the band.

“I recorded it by myself in my spare room and my good friend Sharpy in Dundee emailed over the piano for the song.

“The song is written from the point of view of someone who thinks he has the virus, but cannot be sure. He laments on all the dreams he had, but did not achieve while walking the streets of a deserted mega city.

“Missing his lover who he cannot meet because of the quarantine, he is left just scrolling through his phone, uncertain if these could be his last days on earth.”

Find Dead Mankeys by Richie Cormack on Spotify or Youtube.