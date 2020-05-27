Quarantine exemption ‘very welcome’ says owner of North Sea support vessels

A North Sea support vessel firm has welcomed a government move to exempt oil workers from quarantine rules.

Aberdeen-based Sentinel Marine said the decision to exempt workers from the 14-day isolation period would allow it to gradually return to normal crew change patterns, allowing seafarers to “be reunited with family sooner”.

Seafarers have been substantially extending their trips out to sea in light of lockdown measures, as quarantine rules had caused issues with crewing up vessels with many workers coming from abroad.