Python found slit open and another cut to pieces at Aberdeen nature reserve

An appeal has been a launched after a 5ft python was slit along its length with a second found in pieces and dumped at an Aberdeen nature reserve.

The Scottish SPCA, who is looking for the person responsible for dumping the reptiles, has said the snake may have been alive when it was cut open.

The pythons were discovered within a month of each other at the Den of Maidencraig on Groats Road on Tuesday January 7 and Friday January 31.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “They were both adult pythons and approximately 5ft in length.

“The first snake discovered had been slit up the stomach the full length of its body. We’re unsure whether this happened when the snake was still alive.

“The second was found in pieces. This could have been due to the level of decomposition.

“We believe that both of these reptiles were pets at some point.

“They were found near the pond at Den of Maidencraig. They could have been left at the same time, it’s difficult to know at this stage.

“We want to find the person responsible for dumping these snakes in the condition they were found in.”

Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig, who represents Hazlehead, Ashley and Queen’s Cross, said it was an unusual incident.

He said: “It must have been very distressing to come across these animals.

“It it totally unexpected to find such a species in our local area.

“We enjoy and cherish our green space and natural environment and it is a very worrying incident.

“Anyone with any useful information about these incidents should contact the authorities as soon as possible.

“It’s particularly concerning that there could be further examples of this behaviour so the sooner we know about the circumstances the better.”

And SNP councillor John Cooke, who represents the same ward, said: “I simply can’t understand the mentality of people who would do this sort of thing.

“I sincerely hope that whoever is responsible is found and prosecuted.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the SPCA charity on 03000 999 999.