New image reveals Aberdeen’s second Cruyff Court design plan

A new image showing what Aberdeen’s second “Cruyff Court” could look like has been unveiled.

A total of £300,000 has been set aside by Aberdeen City Council to improve the Tullos playing fields on Girdleness Road.

Funding of £50,000 has also come from the Johan Cruyff Foundation to help deliver the project.

It will be second court of its type after Aberdeen’s first facility on Catherine Street opened in 2017, which was the first of its kind in Scotland.

The plans include one basket court, two dodgeball courts, two mini tennis courts and two freestyle football pitches.

A path from the community centre/school to the court will also be included.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council’s communities team said there is no finalised start date for construction.

She added: “I am very excited for it to open. We hope to get it finished by the end of the year but that will be weather dependant.

“I think this will be hugely beneficial to the local community. It will be suitable to everyone.

“The courts cannot be booked; so as long as they are free, people can use them.

“They will have disabled access with a ramp.

“So far the reaction has been very positive with many people saying the kids will enjoy the basketball hoops. The plans are so far to have them be adjustable so they will be suitable for people of different ages.

“There will also be a space for members of the community to make up their own space and people can draw with chalk.”

The new image has been unveiled following a public consultation on what people would like to see in use of the pitches.

Staff from the communities team will be at the Denis Law Street Sports session on Wednesday from 7.30pm to talk about the design.

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie, who represents the area, said: “It’s so exciting seeing how the Cruyff Court is taking shape with the community of Torry having a real say in how it’s going to look.

“Seeing the plans makes it all feel all the more real and I hope it’s inspiring folk locally to realise the power they have to help shape this major project. I’d encourage people to please get over to the Communities Torry page, have a look at the plans, and let them know what you think.”