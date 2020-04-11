Put your bins out before 7am: North-east council issues new advice

Aberdeenshire Council is encouraging householders to put their bins out by 7am on their day of collection.

In a statement, the local authority said: “While all bin collections are currently operating as normal, there may be changes to your collection time and we are still getting reports of missed collections. We cannot return for missed bins.

“The routes are perhaps not being carried out in the normal way – due to not having the regular crews. Please don’t wait until your normal time as the crew might pass your door.

“Please look out for your neighbours and check they are able to put their bins out and leave enough space for the bin lorry to get through by parking off-street on your bin day if at all possible.

“If you wish to report a missed bin, please check for updates on our Facebook page and sign up for bin notifications on the myAberdeenshire mobile app.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter