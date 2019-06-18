Push for north-east residents to join charity fundraising group

A charity is appealing for north-east residents to join a new fundraising group.

British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland is calling on the people of Ellon to help beat heartbreak forever by joining a new fundraising group and raising money for lifesaving research.

Around 54,800 people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire live with heart and circulatory diseases.

Each year more than 1,300 people in the region die due to these conditions.

Kathy McIlwaine, BHF Scotland fundraising manager for Ellon, said: “Heart and circulatory diseases kill one in four Scots.

“Too many lives are lost each year, and we’re determined to do everything we can to protect more families from this devastation.”

To join or find out more information on the group visit: bit.ly/EllonBHF or contact Kathy at mcilwainek@bhf.org.uk