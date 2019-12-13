Push for new care leavers’ respite centre for north-east

Councillors have been asked to agree to identify and lease a new residential respite centre for care leavers in the north-east.

Earlier this year council bosses devised a rapid rehousing plan which found a “high” number of young people aged 16 to 24 in Aberdeenshire were presenting as homeless.

It argued there was a “need” to consider ways to prevent homelessness, especially for those at higher risk, including young people who have been in care.

In 2017-18, 31% of homeless applications to Aberdeenshire Council were made by individuals aged 16 to 24.

The figures also show that 70 applications were made from individuals in the region in 2018-19 who were aged between 16 to 26 who responded they had been looked after within the last five years – a total of 6% of the total homeless applications received.

The local authority already offers a range of accommodation options to support care- experienced young people in the region, including the Aberdeenshire Supported Accommodation Scheme, which sees young people offered properties from Langstane Housing Association.

These properties are used as supported accommodation but can later be offered permanently to the young person.

However, the council wants to develop a new residential assessment centre for when a young person is in crisis, requires to be accommodated and where there is no local provision available.

Councillor Michael Roy, vice-convener of the communities committee, said he would be supporting the proposals when councillors meet next week.

He said: “At the moment the proposals are at the early stage and we haven’t identified anywhere as far as I’m aware.

“But that is certainly something I would be supportive of.”

A report by housing manager Allan Jones to members of the council’s communities committee said: “There is a shared commitment between the housing service and children’s social work services to ensuring that no young person should have to become homeless on leaving care, to provide a range of accommodation and support solutions and to deliver on the key themes of the Care Leavers Covenant for housing and accommodation.

“It is recognised, however, that there can be challenges associated with young people who have had to be placed in an out of authority residential school/children’s home placement.

“If they are placed in an emergency, due to crises or because there are no vacancies locally, the ability to provide intensive support or to facilitate a return to family can be compromised.

“This can have an effect on their re-integration to the family or their community when the placement ends.”

The report adds that a total of eight applications were received in 2018-19 from young people aged 16 or 17 who had been in a residential setting, usually a residential school out of the area, before seeking assistance with accommodation.

Mr Jones said: “In the past 12 months children’s services social work have identified 12 children who have been placed in out-of-authority placements who were in crisis because there are no vacancies in our local residential provision.

“The majority of these young people would have benefited from a short period of intense support outwith the family to assess their needs and be appropriately placed into a local resource if possible.”

The committee will consider the report when it meets at Woodhill House on Thursday.