Purrfect homecoming as runaway Rhu found in Aberdeen

A mischevious missing moggie became an unlikely daredevil – dodging fires and a runway during his weeks away from home.

But the game was up for clever cat Rhu when a group of fire trainers discovered him at Aberdeen International Airport and reunited him with his owner – after spending five weeks on the road.

Rhu, who has lost half his bodyweight since going missing on New Year’s Day, is now recovering at Aurora vets in Stoneywood – and his owners have thanked those who found him for saving his life.

“We hadn’t quite given up hope but it was looking like a very bleak outlook.

“We were thrilled to get the phone call saying he is safe,” said George Stewart, 57, of Dyce.

Mr Stewart took Rhu, who belongs to his sister from Fort William, in for the Christmas holidays.

Rhu went exploring on New Year’s Day but did not return, so his owner made an online plea via Cats Protection for anyone who spotted him to get in touch.

Nobody saw hide nor hair of Rhu in the next five-and-a-half weeks and Mr Stewart feared he would be missing forever – until a dramatic twist.

A group of training officers from the Fire Training Group (FTG) were about to start controlled fires as part of a simulation exercise at their base at Aberdeen International Airport yesterday morning when they spotted Rhu on the fire grounds.

They managed to coax him into one of their classrooms where he was the centre of attention until the mystery of his identity could be solved.

A Cats Protection spokeswoman said: “They got in touch and we sent someone over to do a microchip test and it turned out it was Rhu.

“It’s amazing he ended up on that side of the airport as he would have had to cross the runway. He’s had quite an adventure.

“It was very good timing as the trainers were just about to start some fires for their exercise.

“The fire trainers were fantastic. They gave Rhu lots of bosies until we could take him to the vet.

“He’s now getting lots of protein and recovering. It looks like he didn’t eat a thing on his travels. He might not have lasted much longer.”

“It shows how vital microchipping your pet can be.”

Mr Stewart will look after Rhu until he returns to Fort William on Tuesday. He added: “I have so much gratitude for FTG and Cats Protection and we’re so pleased there’s a happy ending.”