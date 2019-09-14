Puppies named after Avengers stars waiting for new homes in north-east

While The Avengers are taking a well-earned break after fighting Thanos, these furry friends will soon be off to their forever homes.

The eight adorable mastiff puppies, all nine weeks old, are being looked after by staff at the Scottish SPCA’s rehoming centre in Drumoak.

Each has been named after a Marvel legend: Stark, Scottie, Parker, Banner, Valkyrie, Gamora, Nebula and Pepper.

They may be small now but, like Ant-Man, they’ll soon transform into large dogs, so new owners will need to have experience with larger breeds as mastiffs can hit more than 100kg.

A Scottish SPCA spokesman said: “Naming them after The Avengers seemed appropriate – they are a good, strong team.

“They came from an unexpected litter. We were working alongside the owner to help out as much as we could, as she wanted the puppies to go to the best homes possible. They are all lovely, cheeky puppies, but have already developed strong individual personalities.

“We would say they do match their names but what they have in common is that they are all very strong-willed, like any good superhero.

“They are at the critical age for socialising so potential homes must have the time to take them to puppy classes and introduce them to the big world. They are very well-behaved puppies and are enjoying meeting all ages of humans, children included.”

Six of the puppies have already been reserved, with two reservations pending.

This Avengers team will soon get their rest in their forever homes, after they have bonded with their owners and homechecks have been completed.

Go to scottishspca.org to find about more animals ready for adoption.