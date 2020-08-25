Pupils will need to wear face masks on school buses from Monday

The First Minster has today confirmed pupils in Scotland will have to wear face masks on dedicated school transport and when moving between classes.

The rule on face coverings on buses is already in place for those school children who use public transport.

In the daily briefing, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed adults and children over five now will be required to wear a covering from Monday.

She added exemptions will remain for those with medical conditions.

It comes as it was also confirmed today that staff and pupils must wear a face covering in areas including corridors and communal areas in schools.

There are no changes to the rules around face masks in classrooms.

Ms Sturgeon said of the new guidance: “There is a greater potential for different groups to mix, there’s more chance of voices being raised resulting in the creation of aerosols and of course, there’s less scope for distancing and effective ventilation.

“So we believe face coverings could provide an additional layer of protection in mitigating these factors.”

For those children without access to face coverings, Ms Sturgeon added the Government will work with schools and local authorities to ensure there are provisions in place.

The First Minister also made clear that people who can’t wear a covering in school shouldn’t be “stigmatised”.