Aberdeen pupils to showcase talents with Beach Ballroom shows

School pupils are to showcase their talents with two upcoming concerts.

Children attending secondary schools in Aberdeen are coming together for the spring concerts at the Beach Ballroom.

Taking place at 6.30pm next Friday and Saturday, Friday’s show will feature the Aberdeen City Council music ensemble’s training band, youth band and guitar ensemble.

Saturday’s event will include the training strings group, youth orchestra and choir.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “The spring concerts are a marvellous platform for our young musicians to display their talents.

“The music service does a wonderful job of nurturing these talents and already this year we have reaped the rewards.”

Tickets can be purchased online from Aberdeen Performing Arts.