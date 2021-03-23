Pupils to return to Northfield Academy on Wednesday following ‘extremely traumatic’ fire

An Aberdeen secondary school rocked by an explosion will reopen tomorrow.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of Northfield Academy yesterday after a blaze broke out on the roof, where repairs were being carried out.

Thick black plumes of smoke could be seen as from 30 miles away shortly after an explosion “shook” the nearby houses.

Nobody was injured and head teacher Douglas Watt has now praised staff and pupils for their response to such a “fast-moving and dynamic situation” while confirming the school will reopen tomorrow.

A number of rooms will not be used for the rest of the week as the damage is assessed, although this was mainly caused by water.

An investigation is also being carried out by the fire service.

‘Inundated with support’

Mr Watt told parents and carers: “I am pleased to report that after extensive surveys by health and safety colleagues and specialist services, that Northfield Academy has only suffered damage through water ingress in one block from the fire hoses and there is no structural, smoke or fire damage internally.

“Consequently, the school has been approved as safe to return on Wednesday, March 24.

“The emergency services have commended all staff and pupils for their calmness and professionalism in what was a very fast-moving and dynamic situation. I would also like to take this opportunity to add my personal thanks to all staff and pupils; they were all a credit to our school community.”

He said the school has been “inundated with offers of support”, and thanked Aberdeen Grammar School head Alison Murison, who opened the doors today to pupils.

Mr Watt added: “Finally I would like to extend my personal thanks to all of you parents and carers. Yesterday evening I spent a considerable amount of the night responding to communications, letters and messages of support from our community, as well as reading messages of support on our social media channels.

“The outpouring of best wishes and positivity was truly overwhelming. It is in times of crisis that you realise the true strength and depth of support and compassion in your community.”

Aberdeen City Council’s educational psychology service will be on standby to support any pupils who require it following the “extremely traumatic” incident.

A council spokeswoman said: “Northfield Academy will reopen to pupils again tomorrow.

“Classrooms affected by the fire yesterday will remain out of use for the rest of this week to allow for further assessment of repairs.

“These rooms were mainly affected by water damage.”