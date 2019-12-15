Pupils to have chance to meet astronaut Tim Peake during Aberdeen visit

Secondary school pupils are being offered the chance to meet astronaut Tim Peake when he visits Robert Gordon University next year.

Youngsters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been challenged to come up with a winning idea to tackle climate change ahead of the event.

The team of pupils from the winning school will have the opportunity to meet the astronaut at DataFest’s STEM Event in March 2020.

Pupils can use props, diagrams or flip charts to explain their ideas. Teams will be marked on the overall presentation of the video, the solution provided, and the creative use of technologies.

The festival will showcase Scotland’s role in data science and artificial intelligence.

