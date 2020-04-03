Pupils throw north-east teacher special isolation party on what would have been her wedding day

A north-east bride-to-be has spent what would have been her wedding day with pupils while volunteering at a keyworker childcare hub.

Emma Petrie and her fiance Scott Andrews had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ceremony, reception venue, guest list and honeymoon all had to be cancelled.

And thanks to the virus, instead of getting married today, Emma instead enjoyed a makeshift celebration with her pupils.

Despite being gutted about having to put off the wedding, 29-year-old Emma, who is normally a P3 teacher at Greenwards Primary School in Elgin, decided to volunteer providing childcare for keyworkers.

Not wanting her big day to be a complete disappointment, Emma’s colleagues and pupils held a special isolation celebration instead.

Emma said: “Postponing the wedding was a little disappointing but in the grand scheme of what’s going on right now there’s no point dwelling on it. It’s completely outwith anyone’s control, but I think we’ll all be ready to party come October!”

The young pupils at the hub bought flowers and made a daisy-chain headband for the teacher.

Head teacher Sarah Grant, said: “We’re grateful to Emma and all education staff who have given up their holidays and time to assist at the hubs.

“All at Moray Council wish Emma and Scott the very best when the even bigger day comes round in October.”

