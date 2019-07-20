North-east pupils tackle construction challenge

Two construction organisations have teamed up to promote the industry to north-east school pupils.

Grampian Construction Training (GCT) and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) have launched a series of challenges to highlight the careers available.

The successful bridge-building challenge, aimed at primary pupils, will continue for a second year, and will run in conjunction with the Build Your Future event for secondary schools.

Every school in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has been invited to enter a team of 10 pupils who will take part in a series of engineering tasks.

The initial heats will take place in October and November, with the finals being held in January.

Michelle Forth, chairwoman of the Aberdeen Association of Construction Professionals, said: “This will allow us to demonstrate the diverse and exciting range of career opportunities available within construction, and to familiarise students with different learning and working environments.”

CITB local manager Vanessa Gallant said: “The Build Your Future challenge brings an important opportunity for us to engage with S2 students at a key time in their development.”

GCT chairman Jim Buchan added: “There is an ever-increasing skills shortage, which our members are looking for new ways to address.”