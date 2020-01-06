Pupils sent home after leaking tap floods part of Aberdeen academy

A leaking tap over the Christmas break has forced the council to close an Aberdeen academy today.

Pupils at Dyce Academy were told the school would be closing at 10.35am, following the issue.

According to the council, water damage occurred at the school during the holidays and was caused by a leaking tap in the art department.

Staff had been in the building last week to clean and dehumidify the affected areas, however a number of specialist classrooms are still unavailable.

The school will be closed to juniors tomorrow, however it will reopen for senior pupils.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: ““Staff were working at the end of last week and throughout the weekend to clean and dehumidify specific areas of the Dyce Academy building, following the minor flooding which occurred over the festive break.

“This work is continuing today as some specialist teaching rooms are not currently able to be used, due to the damp conditions.

“Some damage also occurred in some store cupboards.

“As a precaution, pupils have been sent home, and the situation is being reviewed with regards to the school re-opening tomorrow”.