Pupils sent home from Aberdeen academy after suspected gas leak

by Emma Morrice
26/02/2019, 9:31 am
Hundreds of pupils at an Aberdeen academy have been sent home for the day.

Aberdeen Grammar School, on Skene Street, will be shut for the day due to a suspected gas leak.

Arrangements have been made for children to return home while investigations are carried out.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The head teacher has sent a text message to parents to alert them that the school is closing for the day.

“Arrangements are in place to make sure all children are safe while parents are contacted.”

