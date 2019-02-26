Pupils sent home from Aberdeen academy after suspected gas leak

Hundreds of pupils at an Aberdeen academy have been sent home for the day.

Aberdeen Grammar School, on Skene Street, will be shut for the day due to a suspected gas leak.

Arrangements have been made for children to return home while investigations are carried out.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The head teacher has sent a text message to parents to alert them that the school is closing for the day.

“Arrangements are in place to make sure all children are safe while parents are contacted.”