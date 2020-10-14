Pupils self-isolating at north-east school after positive Covid-19 result

Pupils at an Aberdeenshire primary have been told to quarantine for the rest of the holidays following a confirmed Covid-19 case linked to the school.

Luthermuir Primary in Laurencekirk broke up for the October break last week, but families have now been sent a letter informing them there has been a positive case connected to the school.

The pupils have been identified as close contacts.

The letter sent by Aberdeenshire Council reads: “After consultation with the NHS Grampian Health and Protection Team, we have identified your child has been in close contact with the case at a time when they were likely infections.”

It goes on to advise the child should isolate at home with immediate effect until October 23 – the date the schools go back in Aberdeenshire.

It added: “I appreciate that this news may be unsettling for you.

“I want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within the school and that the school has good control measures in place.”

Earlier this week, pupils at Fyvie Primary were also told to stay at home following confirmation of a case there.

And 20 young teenagers at Harlaw Academy were also issued with letters to quarantine as a “precautionary measure” after being identified as close contacts of a confirmed case.