Pupils self-isolating after positive case in Aberdeen school

Pupils at an Aberdeen school have been told to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 case was confirmed.

Youngsters in two junior classes at Heathryburn School have been asked to stay home as a precaution following the positive test.

Contact tracers are said to be investigating the incident.

However, the school will remain open for all other pupils – although parents are urged to keep their child at home if anyone in the household has symptoms.

In a letter to parents issued yesterday, headteacher Louise Elrick said: “I write to advise you that we have been made aware of a positive case of Covid-19.

“All children in both classes will be asked to self-isolate pending further investigation by contact tracers tomorrow. All other children should attend school as normal.

“I want to reassure parents and carers that Public Health are extremely satisfied with the control measures in place at the school and that there is no evidence of transmission.

“I realise that this news will be unsettling. Please be assured that the decision to open the school for all other children has been taken following an assessment of the effectiveness of the control measures in place.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are investigating a single case of Covid-19 linked with Heathryburn Primary School in Aberdeen. Close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate. We are working closely with Aberdeen City Council and the school is open to pupils and staff not required to self-isolate.”