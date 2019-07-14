Aberdeen pupils see appliance of science in hospital lab

Aberdeen pupils from a secondary school got the chance to experience life inside a working laboratory.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary acted as the Scottish hub for Biomedical Science Day, attended by pupils from Lochside Academy.

Developed with Robert Gordon University, the event gave S4 to S6 pupils the opportunity to tour working laboratories, talk to experienced scientists and gain workshop experience using the simulated samples.

Paul Drew, NHS Grampian’s senior chief biomedical scientist, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome school pupils to our labs and give them a glimpse of the exciting world we work in.

“A career in biomedical science is tremendously rewarding and I hope to see some of the pupils we met returning to our labs as qualified professionals in a few years.”

Biomedical Science Day is in its third year and promotes the vital role biomedical scientists play in healthcare by showcasing their work to patients, hospital staff and pupils considering a future in the profession.

