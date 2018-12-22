Aberdeen pupils race to success in F1 design contest

Pupils from a city school have raced to top prizes in a car design contest.

Two separate teams from Aberdeen Grammar, named Overdrive and Concorde, came home with first and third places respectively in the Formula 1 in Schools Scottish finals at Inveralmond Community High school in Livingston.

The youngsters were tasked with the design, construction and race of a model F1 car, powered by compressed air cylinders.

Groups also had to come up with a business plan and sponsorship structure for their racer.

Cara Gardiner, an S6 pupil who was part of Team Overdrive, said the business side of the challenge will help her in the future.

She said: “I want to study business management at university and this has been helpful.

“It was daunting at first having to speak to companies, but the experience has been great.”

Overdrive’s racer powered home in just 1.28 seconds, taking home the prize as the fastest car.

Concorde team manager Usman Farook, also an S6 pupil, said: “We have just competed in the Scottish regional finals and have placed third, with the second-fastest car, with just 0.033 seconds separating us from the top.

“We also received the research and development award in recognition of our intuitive way of designing our car that complies with the rules by making changes to a very fast car.”

Now both teams will attend the UK finals of the competition at the home of UK racing in Silverstone.

Usman said: “By placing third in Scotland, we have qualified through to the UK national finals which will be held at the Silverstone race track on March 11 and 12.

“If we do well at the national finals, we will qualify through to the world finals.”

The two teams follow on from Aberdeen Grammar team Volcan which was successful in the UK finals of last year’s competition, before raising £18,000 to go to the world finals in Malaysia in September.

Matthew Foster, a design and technology teacher involved with the project, added: “I’m absolutely delighted both teams successfully got through to the national finals at Silverstone after achieving a first and third place at Livingston.

“All pupils involved have put in a huge amount of time and effort outside of the normal school day to achieve this – well done teams Overdrive and Concorde.”