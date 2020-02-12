Pupils ‘polite and welcoming’ but improvement needed at north-east school

Pupils at a north-east school are “polite, welcoming young people” according to inspectors.

Education Scotalnd published its report after visiting Buckie High School on West Cathcart Street in November.

Inspectors said pupils were “polite, welcoming young people who are keen to support others in school, their local community and beyond.”

However, they rated the school “weak” for raising attainment and achievement – the second-worst rating.

“Staff should improve the quality of learning, teaching and assessment across the school to ensure young people’s experiences are of a consistently high quality,” said the report.

It added: “As a result of our inspection findings we think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements.

“We will liaise with Moray Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.”

The council’s chief education officer Vivienne Cross said: “The inspection confirmed the schools’ own evaluation although the impact of work recently undertaken has yet to be evidenced through outcomes for learning, including achievement and attainment.

“The school is already progressing their action plan at pace and will build on the staff-led working groups to make further improvements to pupil experiences in Buckie.”