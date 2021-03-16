Pupils of Aberdeenshire primary school return to the classroom as isolation period ends

Pupils of a north-east primary school have returned to the classroom after self-isolating due to a Covid outbreak.

Aberdeenshire Council wrote to parents of Portsoy School and Nursery on Friday after several cases of the virus were linked to the school.

One primary class was asked to go back to home learning so they could self-isolate.

The move came just days after the school’s nursery was forced to close due to staff shortages linked to Covid.

Council officials have confirmed today that pupils have now returned to the classroom.

Their return coincides with the reintroduction of pupils in P4-P7 to the school as restrictions begin to slowly ease across Scotland.

A council spokesman said: “The school and nursery are both now open and the pupils who were self-isolating have now returned to school as have the Primary 4 to Primary 7 pupils.”

Mile End pupils remain in isolation

Meanwhile, several junior pupils at Mile End school in Aberdeen remain in isolation after a positive case was identified.

Parents were informed of the case on Friday when the youngsters were told to enter a 10-day isolation period.

Aberdeen City Council said they were confident no staff would be required to self-isolate.

Councillor M.Tauqeer Malik, vice-convener of the education committee, said individuals were following all the necessary guidance provided.

He said: “The children who were identified as potential close contacts have been given and are following advice by contact tracers. The robust control measures in the school enable all other pupils to return in line with Scottish Government guidance.”