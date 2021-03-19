Show Links
Pupils of Aberdeenshire primary forced to self-isolate following positive Covid case

by Michelle Henderson
19/03/2021, 3:41 pm Updated: 19/03/2021, 5:35 pm
A class at a north-east primary school are self-isolating after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed.

Officials at Balmedie School have written to parents informing them of the case, advising the pupils to self-isolate.

The school is one of several in the north-east to have recorded cases in recent weeks.

Pupils from both Portsoy School and Nursery and Mile End in Aberdeen conducted classes from home following a Covid outbreak.

