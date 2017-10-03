Pupils learn some lessons about environment during annual event held at North-east castle

More than 300 pupils attended an environmental event at a North-east castle.

Castle Fraser, near Inverurie, has been hosting the Going Green initiative in partnership with Total E&P UK for the past eight years. The programme for this year’s event was one of the most diverse so far.

Pupils were involved in activities that included learning about the secret life of squirrels and the importance of bees.

Paula Swan, Castle Fraser property manager, said: “The workshops were designed to stimulate the imagination of the children, helping them learn about important environmental issues in a fun and creative way.

“The workshops support the Curriculum for Excellence but show that learning about these topics – and promoting environmental responsibility both now and in the future – don’t have to take place in the classroom.

“Over the years that we have been hosting this event we have welcomed hundreds of school children through our doors.

“Who knows, Going Green may have even inspired some of our future conservationists, biologists and environmental experts.

“Total has been extremely dedicated to working with Castle Fraser and because of the company’s commitment to the project, thousands of primary school pupils have been able to learn about the importance of the natural world around them.”