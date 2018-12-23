Aberdeen pupils lead the way in Prince William Award

Pupils from an Aberdeen school are the first in the north of Scotland to “graduate” from a programme named after the Duke of Cambridge.

Youngsters from P5 to P6 at Woodside Primary School have been taking part in the Prince William Award (PWA) and have successfully come to the end of their year.

Delivered by charity SkillForce, the pupils were rewarded for their participation in the 36-week programme, which focuses on character development through a range of practical and classroom-based activities.

Head teacher Alison Cook said: “At Woodside we are always seeking opportunities for our children to develop their social skills and resilience.

“Our partnership with SkillForce has been really helpful.

“The children have broadened their experience through challenging and enjoyable activities which supports teamwork and individual growth in confidence.

“The Prince William Award is one we will continue to encourage our children to take part in.”

SkillForce uses predominantly ex-service personnel as instructors, who are able to inspire and teach pupils by drawing on their own life and career experience, courage and knowledge.

Area manager for SkillForce Scotland North Michelle Good said: “The first group in the north of Scotland to graduate did so in front of their parents.

“They were greeted with excitement and enthusiasm, ready to go in their PWA graduation caps.

“Individual students chose to stand up and speak about their experiences over the last year with a sense of pride and achievement.

“It is a privilege to work alongside the teachers in Moray, Highlands and Aberdeen and to support and share the success and progression of young people as they are prepared for a world which, for them, does not yet exist.

“To see them reflect and make decisions that positively impact their school and home life is the best feeling as it is their choice.”

In September, four of the Woodside pupils travelled down to Birmingham to attend a special event in Prince William’s name.