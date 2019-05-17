Pupils kick off tribute to Dons heroes of WWI

Pupils from an Aberdeen school will pay their respects to fallen Dons players with a special wreath from the club.

Third year pupils from Aberdeen Grammar School are planning a trip to the battlefields of France and Belgium following a First World War history project.

The youngsters learned about the Great War through Aberdeen Football Club, which lost 19 players and staff.

Yesterday, nine of the pupils, who leave for Europe on Sunday, paid a visit to the memorial at Pittodrie and were presented with a special wreath to be placed at the Menin Gate in Ypres, in honour of players Alexander Fordyce, Allan Lawrie and Andrew Hamilton.

The students were also presented with a small cross bearing a poppy, which will be laid at the Lijssenthoek Military Cemetery.

It is the final resting place of former club doctor Joseph Ellis Milne, who was also an Aberdeen Grammar pupil, and the head of a private practice near the school in the early 1900s.

Allan McKimmie, chairman of the AFC Heritage Trust and an education and welfare officer for the Dons, said: “These guys are going over to the Menin Gate, and we have three names from here on the gate.

“The names are on the wreath and they’ll be able to lay that there on behalf of themselves and the club.

“They will also be paying a visit to Lijssenthoek where our former club doctor is buried.”

Mr McKimmie said he appreciated the importance of remembering the club’s past.

He added: “We want to be able to look back and cherish our history all the way back.

“We also want to engage with the community, because there’s our sporting history, but there’s also our social history.”

Pupils and Dons fans Cameron Vargesson, 14, and Oren Lesley, also 14, will make the trip to Belgium.

Oren said: “Dr Milne was the most interesting part and the fact we’re going to visit where he has been buried. It’s amazing that we can connect the two places. It really makes you proud.”

And Cameron said: “It’s been really good to be able to relate this back to Aberdeen because a lot of the time you just think about the war happening abroad.”