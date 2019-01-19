North-east youngsters take trip to Scottish Parliament for awards ceremony

Five primary pupils from across the north-east attended an awards ceremony at the Scottish Parliament to celebrate their creative ways of encouraging people to save water.

Maisie Lepoidevin (St Peter’s RC), Adam Mekki (Airyhall), Evie Sinclair (Slains), Grace Littlejohn (Banchory) and Chloe Mundie (Glashieburn) entered a calendar competition organised by social enterprise Scarf and Scottish Water.

The group, who were among 13 winners from across Scotland, received certificates and goody bags from local MSPs and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The competition asked primary aged children to draw pictures of ways we can all save water, energy and money by using water wisely with more than 500 entries being received.

Mr Swinney said: “Finding new ways to save energy is a challenge for all of us, and the creative spark shown by these children will help people across the north east remain conscious of this in their day-to-day lives.

“I am pleased to reward their enthusiasm and innovation in reminding us all to use water wisely.”