Aberdeen primary pupils help police put brakes on speeding

Drivers near an Aberdeen school have been given warnings as part of an anti-speeding campaign.

Pupils at Riverbank School in Tillydrone partnered with police officers to patrol Hayton Road yesterday morning.

Four drivers were stopped and warned by the officers and also surveyed by the youngsters.

Among the questions posed, the pupils asked drivers why they were speeding, how they would feel if they had hit one of them and if they had any children themselves.

The operation is the first to take place in 2019, with a similar successful project being undertaken numerous times last year.

Acting depute head Wendy Hampton helped organise the project with the police.

She said: “It was so successful last year, the children found it a very positive experience.

“We hope to be able to raise awareness of speeding along Hayton Road and it’s really important to us that we improve our links with the police.

“There were only four people we stopped, a decrease from what we usually see, which is positive.”

Despite a decrease in the numbers of drivers caught, Wendy said the children were disappointed not to be able to ask more questions of drivers.

“It was very disappointing for the children, who were quite excited to have their questionnaires answered by drivers,” she said.

Wendy said the purpose of the questionnaire was to emphasise the possible consequences of speeding.

She said: “It’s very much trying to tug on people’s emotions, especially if they have children of their own.

“It’s been quite successful. It’s very powerful having the pupils standing in front of you.

“Fortunately, we’ve had some very apologetic and quite guilty reactions when the children speak to them.

“The people that were spoken to today were all women and I think it can hit them harder if they are parents.”

Tillydrone Sergeant Richard Roach added: “Officers carried out an operation at Riverbank School with assistance from pupils.

“A total of four drivers were spoken to and given a warning regarding their speed and it would appear our presence and joint working with the school has had an impact.

“We will continue to carry out operations with the assistance of pupils and find it sends a really powerful message as driving inappropriately has a direct impact on the safety of the youngsters.”