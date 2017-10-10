Pupils help celebrate first year of town’s French twinning link

A North-east town has celebrated the first anniversary of its twinning agreement with a French community.

Pupils from Lycee Victor Duruy in Bagneres-de-Bigorre visited their twin town of Inverurie.

The 35 pupils were treated to a range of activities including visiting Garioch Heritage Centre to gain an insight into Inverurie in bygone years, attending Inverurie Academy, and a meal and ceilidh in the evening at the town’s Kintore Arms.

Pupils from Chapel of Garioch Primary School came to see the French visitors at the academy, playing the recorder to welcome them to the school.

Pupils from Lycee Victor Duruy previously visited in January, when they were treated to a Burns night.

Bagneres-de-Bigorre, where French President Emmanuel Macron regularly returns to visit his grandparents, was twinned with Inverurie on October 15 last year.

Chairwoman of the Twinning Committee Fiona Peebles said: “When I was asked to do the twinning I didn’t think it was going to be such a big deal but it was.

“They mix in well.

“It’s a great experience for the kids.

“They study French from primary one, and I thought that was a fantastic way to get it home to the people of Inverurie, as they see it’s not just a word they have to learn for school.

“They can look up the place on Google Maps and walk through the streets and have a look at the town.

“They have a Market Square as well, and the shops are quaint.”

In the future, the Twinning Committee would love to see more aspects of the town matched up, such as the rugby club and gymnastics club, which have already started talking about the possibilities of doing so.

Fiona said: “Initially we would really like some of the businesses to get involved and sell some of their products over here, and we could send some of our products over there.

“Through the children we can get the word out there. It’s a lot of really hard work.”