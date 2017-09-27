Pupils given bottled water after lead alert

Bottled water has been issued to school pupils after the drinking supply was found to be contaminated with lead.

Students at Findochty, Portgordon and Portknockie primary schools have been banned from drinking from the taps until the source has been identified.

Traces of the harmful metal were discovered during “routine” checks of the supplies.

Moray Council insisted it was working “urgently” to resolve the issue and stressed the risk to children remained “very low”.

The contamination level at Findochty Primary School was the highest – four times the prescribed safety limit for public water supplies.

And fears were raised similar problems could become more common in older school buildings in need of repair.

The legal safety level for lead in public water supplies is 10mcg per litre – the concentration at Findochty was 40mcg, Portknockie was 18mcg and Portgordon was 12mcg. Tests have been done at all other schools in Moray and no issues have been found.