North-east pupils get special celebration

More than 200 school pupils have been honoured for their achievements by Aberdeen University.

A total of 215 youngsters were given awards at the Aberdeen’s Children’s University ceremony.

Awards were handed out to the children after they were piped into the grand marquee at the Kings College campus, used for adult graduation ceremonies.

Pupils were rewarded for the credits they collected taking part in extracurricular activities at the event, which takes place every summer.

Schools involved this year included Banff Academy, Bracoden Primary School, Buchanhaven Primary School, Clerkhill Primary School, Peterhead and Fraserburgh Academies.

Primary pupils from Lochpots, Maud, Rosehearty, South Park, St Fergus and Westfield were also recognised for their achievements.

They were handed out by principal George Boyne.

More than 800 people attended the event, including pupils, proud parents, teachers, guests and university staff.

The Aberdeen Children’s University was set up in January 2015 using Scottish Government funding to help young people aged between seven and 14 widen their skills and interests.

The children’s charity aims to encourage children to develop a love of learning and boost their confidence.

The initiative also helps to encourage young people to take part in educational and extracurricular activities, both in their local area and further afield.

An Aberdeen University spokesperson said: “We were delighted to welcome school pupils from across the north-east to this year’s Aberdeen Children’s Graduations.

“The event was the biggest to date and as a university we are delighted to be part of this fantastic initiative that aims to foster a love of learning while encouraging young people to aim for university.

“We wish all the young people who visited our Kings College campus every success in the future.”