Pupils’ create video to boost Aberdeen charity cafe

School pupils have joined forces with an Aberdeen children’s charity to promote its social enterprise.

Third-year students at Robert Gordon’s College worked with Charlie House to create a video and photography which showcases the Bon Accord-based ReCHarge Cafe.

The charity supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, and all the money raised from the cafe goes towards its Big Build Appeal, aiming to raise £8 million for a new specialist support centre in Aberdeen.

The site, which is upstairs in the Bon Accord Centre, runs on a pay what you think the refreshments and service is worth basis.

The pupils’ video aims to raise awareness of the restaurant and highlights the range of produce on offer.

It also features the changing space, with full hoist equipment, and the benefits this gives to families.

Joan Cowie, volunteer and information co-ordinator at Charlie House, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to work with a talented young group of year three students from Robert Gordon’s College on a live creative brief as part of their school project.”

The project, set by the school, takes groups of year three pupils into the local community.

Joan said: “Six pupils undertook the project as part of their class work. With a loose creative brief to support our new social enterprise ReCHarge Café, the group was tasked with producing a short promotional film and supporting photography.

“They captured all the key messaging for the cafe and did a fantastic job with story boarding and production.”

The pupils’ photography will feature in The Gallery at ReCHarge Cafe, a revolving exhibition space which celebrates local artists and photographers’ work.

Joan added: “A big thank you to Mr Rencontre, teacher of art and design, for encouraging and guiding the group to producing such great work.”

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to build and maintain the centre.

A whopping £2m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.