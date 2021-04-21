The headteacher of a north-east school has told how senior pupils working towards their qualifications this year face a “challenging and anxious time.”

Lizbeth Paul, who leads Kemnay Academy, was speaking just a day after secondary pupils in Aberdeenshire returned to full-time in-class learning for the first time since December.

Covid-19 safety measures such as wearing face coverings, staggered break times, increased cleaning and social distancing for staff are in place.

Pupils can sit together because they do need to social distance and hand sanitising stations line the corridors of the Bremner Way secondary school.

The traditional exams have been cancelled for the second year in a row with teachers handing out grades based on work carried out by youngsters.

Mrs Paul said they are working closely alongside those going for National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers certificates.

She said: “When we brought back our young learners in February and into March, at the forefront of our minds were the people going for national qualifications.

“We wanted to reassure them and give them the confidence in what we were trying to do for them so that they could achieve as well as possible.

“We have worked hard with our learners since we came back into the building and we know that has been challenging for our learners.

“This term is a challenging time for them in terms of the national qualifications and we’ve spoken with young people about an assessment calendar so they know about the work they have done to date.

“Keeping young people and parents informed of this is really important so they can succeed.

“For young people, these are challenging times and it is important they are reassured.

“For some of them, this is the second time there has been a disruption in the national qualification diet.

“So they need to have the confidence that what they are doing and working on is recognised.

“It is an anxious time and we are doing everything we can to reassure them.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of education Vincent Docherty said the new Scottish Qualification Authority set up for this year will lead to teachers telling pupils what their final mark will be.

A controversial algorithm used last summer gave out grades based on previous school performance rather than pupil learning.

But the Scottish Government eventually scrapped the idea and no pupils were handed lower grades than predicted by teachers.

Mr Docherty said: “It is really different this year from last year.

“Last year they were using inferred gradings which meant you could look at the progress a pupil had and you could make a prediction of the grade they would achieve.

“That is completely different this year because the judgement is based on evidence. Teachers will be telling youngsters what grade they have received for a subject before they see their certificates.

“The youngsters and their parents will be aware of the grades they receive.

“It also takes out largely the need for appeal process because that will happen when like VAR in football when there has been a clear and obvious mistake.

“We want to make sure youngsters are awarded what they should be but it is based on the evidence that they can provide to demonstrate that.”

Mrs Paul also spoke of how staff and pupils have been taking lateral flow tests twice a week.

The voluntary scheme was introduced by the Scottish Government to make schools safer by reducing the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks.

She said: “They get two tests a week to do and since March first to third-year pupils have been invited to take part in it. They got their kits yesterday at registration.

“We are going to continue to support young people to do lateral flow testing and we will be reminding them about take-up.

“A number of staff have collected test kits and we have two set days in the week for doing the test.

“But for everyone, the lateral flow testing is an important tool to be able to support staff, pupils and parents at this time.”