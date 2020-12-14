Pupils at Aberdeenshire school isolating following positive Covid-19 test

Pupils at an Aberdeenshire school will have to isolate for two weeks after a confirmed Covid-19 test.
Parents and carers of students from Arduthie School in Stonehaven have been made aware of a detected case.
As a result, some children have been asked to stay home – meaning they will miss the last few days of term – as a precaution following the positive test.
