Pupils at Aberdeenshire school isolating following positive Covid-19 test

by Ana Da Silva
14/12/2020, 9:08 am Updated: 14/12/2020, 9:29 am
Pupils at an Aberdeenshire school will have to isolate for two weeks after a confirmed Covid-19 test.

Parents and carers of students from Arduthie School in Stonehaven have been made aware of a detected case.

As a result, some children have been asked to stay home – meaning they will miss the last few days of term – as a precaution following the positive test.

