Pupils at north-east school ‘happy and enthusiastic’ say inspectors

Education Scotland has declared children at an Aberdeenshire school to be “happy and enthusiastic”.

Meiklemill Primary School and Nursery Class in Ellon was visited by inspectors in September and yesterday inspectors released a report into their findings.

They identified a number of key strengths for the school.

They noted meeting “happy, enthusiastic children who are ready to learn” and added: “Children who attend the school are keen to get involved in learning activities, work well together and support each other in their learning.”

Inspectors recognised “positive encouragement” that meant children felt “valued” after excelling in class.

Education Scotland did note the school should improve aspects of the facility to raise attainment and enhance links between the work of the nursery class and the primary school.