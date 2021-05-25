Pupils at Lochside Academy in Aberdeen are first in the UK to sign up to new climate change training programme

Senior pupils at Lochside Academy in Altens are the first students in the UK to sign up to a new online training programme tackling climate change.

All S5 and S6 pupils at the Academy signed up to take part in the programme, which aims to give participants a better understanding of climate change.

Once they’ve completed the course, all pupils will earn a Climate Solutions Accelerator Certificate.

25 members of staff have also registered to take part.

Councillor M. Taqueer Malik, education operational delivery convener at Aberdeen City Council, said: “We pride ourselves as an authority on our imaginative and stimulating curriculum to help give our young people the best starts in life and it is difficult to think of a study more relevant to young lives than the challenges presented by climate change.”

The new training programme, which will be conducted online, is funded by Skills Development Scotland.

“Preparing our pupils to face up to the challenge”

Rob Orr, energy sector manager at Skills Development Scotland, said the new training should help the pupils to get more involved in the fight against climate change.

He said: “A key aim of the recently published Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan is to inspire young people to understand and engage with the transition to net zero, and to embed those skills through climate education.”

This is a pilot course, and its rollout across the country will depend on the insights of the Lochside Academy pupils.

As well as helping those involved to understand the issue of climate change, the course also aims to educate them on how the subject will transform their lives in the near future.

Lochside Academy Head Teacher, Neil Hendry, said: “We are immensely proud of being the first secondary school in the UK to take part in the programme.

“It’s an issue which has ramifications for all of us and none more so than the younger members of our society and by preparing our pupils to face up to the challenge we will be in a much better position to tackle current and future changes.”

“Focusing on solutions”

The course is accredited and developed by Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) in partnership with the Universities of Edinburgh and Stirling, The Institute of Directors and Jump Digital.

The course should provide pupils with a sense of optimism surrounding climate change by talking them through active solutions and opportunities they can be taking to tackle the problem.

Mike Robinson, CEO of RSGS said: “This issue will define the next decade, and it is vital we understand it better – not just the science, but importantly what we can do about it.

“By focusing on solutions and encouraging everyone to help deliver them we can all play a positive part in the changes that face us all.”