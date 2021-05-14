Pupils at Kemnay Academy self-isolating after positive Covid case confirmed

A group of Kemnay Academy pupils are self-isolating after a Covid case was confirmed.

In a letter to all parents and carers, it said the school had been made aware of a detected case of Covid-19 late on Wednesday.

Any student that came into close contact with the positive Covid case will be asked to self-isolate.

Kemnay Academy will remain open in the meantime.

The letter went on to state: “We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with colleagues in public health.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.

“The small number of children who have been in direct contact with the confirmed case will be contacted by the Test and Protect service and they will be self-isolating as directed.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well and have not already been advised by Test and Protect to self-isolate.”

Aberdeenshire Council has been approached for comment.