Pupils at Aberdeen school told to self-isolate over holidays after positive coronavirus case

The parents of 20 students at an Aberdeen school have been told their children will need to self-isolate over the October break, after being identified as close contacts of a positive coronavirus case.

A letter sent out from Ross McLaren, the head teacher of Harlaw Academy, said a positive case of Covid-19 had been identified in S1 at the school, and a “small group of pupils” would need to self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

That covers the full two weeks of the October holidays, which began today.

The letter added: “I would want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 at Harlaw Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place which has helped limit the number of young people impacted.”

It also advises that parents looking for practical, emotional or welfare advice could call the Aberdeen City Council support line.

Councillor Martin Greig said: “I am concerned to hear of this case.

“The seclusion procedure has been activated and this will hopefully help to contain the spread of the infection.

“A real worry is that more vulnerable individuals could become infected such as family members. It is good to know the issue has been identified and that the precautionary action has been taken to protect others.”